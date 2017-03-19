Coolio says he will take off his shoes and jewellery before mixing with fans at his upcoming UK shows after having items stolen during a previous visit.

The rapper will perform in London, Liverpool, Birmingham, Belfast and Glasgow as part of the I Love The 90s tour this autumn.

He told the Press Association he would absolutely talk to fans – but would take precautions.

Coolio had his shoes and accessories stolen after diving into the crowd during a show at Staffordshire University in 2009.

I consider my UK fans, friends and fellow artists as family, the 53-year-old told PA. Most of the time I enjoy coming, apart from that one time.

Coolio, whose hits include Gangsta’s Paradise and C U When U Get There, has pledged to play new material at the UK shows.

Also performing on the I Love The 90s tour are Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa and Young MC.

