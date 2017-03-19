Police are searching for two 13-year-old girls who went missing after getting off a bus in Birmingham on Friday night.

Holly Ward and Rhianna Spitz are believed to have been in the company of a pair of male teenagers shortly before they disappeared.

West Midlands Police said the girls alighted from the number 97 bus on Garrison Lane in the Bordesley Green area of the city at around 9pm.

CCTV images of the girls travelling together on the bus have been released, along with pictures of the males police are hoping to identify, believed to be in their mid-teens.

Holly is white, 5ft 6ins tall, slim build and has shoulder length dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, black trousers, a black jacket and blue trainers.

Rhianna is white, 5ft 4ins tall, has shoulder length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black school uniform.

Superintendent Tom Chisolm, of West Midlands CID, said: Extensive searches have been underway since last night and we are taking the unusual step of releasing these images to try and locate Holly and Rhianna.

We are appealing for anyone who can help identify these men or has any information to call us immediately on 101.

Given their age, we are very concerned for their welfare.

:: Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police on 101, or by calling the Missing People Charity on 116 000.

(c) Sky News 2017: Missing 13-year-old girls were last seen getting off a bus







