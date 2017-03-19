Two toddlers have been found seriously injured by police, with one later dying in hospital.

Police were called to Wilberforce Road near Finsbury Park at 11.10pm on Saturday to reports of two children being hurt.

Officers, along with an ambulance crew, found a boy and girl, both aged one, with serious injuries.

The children were taken to an east London hospital but the boy died just before 1am Sunday.

The girl remains in a critical condition.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating but no arrests have been made so far.

A National Police Air Service helicopter spokesman said they were assisting officers from Hackney after two children were found seriously injured at an address in Wilberforce Road, N4.

The family of the boy has been told of his death.

He has not yet been formally identified and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled shortly.

More follows…

