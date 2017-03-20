Broadcast Journalist wanted! Will you join Isle of Wight Radio’s award-winning team?

We’ll need you to work as part of a tight-knit team writing and reading bulletins, presenting our news programmes, being out on the road reporting, writing and publishing online news, sourcing images and video, and co-presenting.

You will thrive on the challenge of delivering news that isn’t generated by press releases. A sound knowledge of journalism law and a thorough understanding of the benefits of social media are crucial. You’ll love current affairs and take a keen interest in the stories making the local, national and international headlines.

You will have a great written style and understand the difference between writing for the web and writing for broadcast. You’ll boast an eye for detail and accuracy. You’ll need to work shifts and be prepared for some anti-social hours here or there.

In return, we can promise some glorious beaches, great ice cream and some beautiful places to visit when you’re not at work.

The successful candidate will need to be living on the Isle of Wight (or be willing to move here). A full, clean UK Driving Licence is preferable.

Ready for the challenge? Please email us a CV, short cover letter and an example of your voice (MP3 or WAV file). Send them to [email protected] by Monday 27th March 2017









