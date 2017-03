A Ventnor man will be sentenced in May, following an incident at the Burlington Hotel, Ventnor in February.

Timothy Clark, 50, of Bellevue Road, appeared before Isle of Wight Crown Court this morning (Monday).

He had previously pleaded guilty to affray, but denied a charge of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The latter will lie on file.







