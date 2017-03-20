The white cliffs of Dover celebrated in the 1942 wartime song made famous by Dame Vera Lynn will have her image projected onto them to mark her 100th birthday.

A 350ft image of Dame Vera, who is affectionately known as The Forces’ Sweetheart, will also mark the release of her new album, Vera Lynn 100.

The album will feature new re-orchestrated versions of her most beloved music, including The White Cliffs Of Dover, along with her original vocals.

It is thought the record will make her the first singer to have released a new album as a centenarian.

It will also feature a previously unreleased version of Sailing which is a surprise find since it was not widely known that she had recorded the track.

Dame Vera said: It is an unprecedented honour to have my birthday marked in such a beautiful way and I am truly thrilled by this wonderful gesture.

As we look to the white cliffs on Monday, I will be thinking of all our brave boys – the cliffs were the last thing they saw before heading off to war and, for those fortunate enough to return, the first thing they saw upon returning home.

I feel so blessed to have reached this milestone and I can’t think of a more meaningful way to mark the occasion.

Eight years ago Dame Vera became the oldest living artist to land a UK number one album and the record also marks her 93 years in the industry after she made her stage debut at the age of seven.

(c) Sky News 2017: Dame Vera Lynn’s 100th birthday marked by images of her on white cliffs of Dover







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments