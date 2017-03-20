Isle Of Wight Crime Consultation Ends Today

Today (Monday) is the last day to have your say on how crime on the Isle of Wight should be tackled.

A consultation paper needs your comments.

Last year’s consultation found Islanders’ priorities were anti-social behaviour, alcohol related crime and domestic abuse.

In response, action groups were set up to tackle anti-social behaviour and problems at night; and changes were made to traffic management when Newport’s pubs close.

Again this year, the Isle of Wight Community Safety Partnership’s community survey will help to identify priorities for the community safety strategic plan.

Amanda Gregory, regulatory and community safety services manager at the Isle of Wight Council and also chair of the Isle of Wight Community Safety Partnership, said:

“The Island is one of the safest places to live in country, but the Community Safety Partnership is keen to make it even safer. “We want to hear from local residents about crime issues they are dealing with in their communities. “We hope to get as many responses to the survey as possible so please ask all your family and friends to fill it in.’’

