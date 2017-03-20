Police have confirmed a third person is being sought in connection with a serious assault in Ryde.

Louise Spence, 26, from Green Street, Ryde and 49-year-old Anthony Booty from Preston Close, Ryde, were charged with conspiracy to murder on Friday, March 17.

They appeared at the Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (18) and were remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 10 April.

It follows a serious assault on a 51 year-old man in Ryde on November 23 last year.

Hampshire Constabulary said enquiries are ongoing to locate a third person in relation to this investigation.







