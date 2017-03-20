Time has been called on a pub in Shanklin after the landlords announced they were leaving after 10 years at the helm.

John Abbotts and wife Maddie, took over the running of the Mad Cow in 2007.

The pub – on the corner of the High Street and Steephill Road – is owned by Punch Taverns. The future of the pub and the three-storey building remains unclear.

The pub has supported numerous charities over the years, including holding fundraising events for Sandown and Shanklin Inshore Lifeboat and St Mary’s Hospital’s Chemotherapy Unit.

John and Maddie are set to relocate to manage The Railway Pub in Ryde.

Isle of Wight Radio has asked Punch Taverns for a comment regarding the pub’s future.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments