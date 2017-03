Compton Bay has been named among the world’s best beaches, according to the Daily Mail.

The National Trust owned beach is two miles of sand near Freshwater, described by the newspaper as “secluded” and as “one of the Island’s best kept secrets”.

France’s Ile de Re, Spain’s Formentera and Sombrero Beach in America’s Florida Keys, also make the list.









