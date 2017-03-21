Emergency calls to the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service will be dealt with by Hamsphire Fire and Rescue Service from the end of this month (March).

Mick Keenan, the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service Local Senior Officer said that the current mobilising provision will move from Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.

He added:

“The project to implement the necessary functions and allow Hampshire Fire and Rescue to mobilise the Isle of Wight’s resources is now nearing completion and the cut over is planned for the end of 30 March.”

The move had previously been agreed by the Isle of Wight Council and the fire authorities.

Moving forward, it’s planned that the fire service will be working closely with partner agencies, in particular, police.

Speaking after the Police and Crime Commissioner was voted onto the panel which makes decisions on the fire service, Councillor Dave Stewart, leader of the Isle of Wight Council and Executive member for strategic and community partnership, and public protection, said:

“I want to be very clear that the decision that has been made is reflective of our continued commitment to ensure a safe, effective fire service for residents and visitors on the Isle of Wight, for the future. “Emergency Services collaboration is at the heart of the Fire Reform Agenda, and the Policing and Crime Act (2017) legislates that emergency services are to collaborate where they can demonstrate that there will be an improvement in efficiency and effectiveness. “This report signals how we aim to achieve this by working more closely with Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and, in due course, provide a business case that meets the needs of the Police and Crime Commissioner who could have a significant role in the provision of Fire and Rescue services across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight going forward. “The council, as the fire authority for the Isle of Wight, already works closely with other emergency services partners to deliver services to residents. One further way to achieve immediate and proactive further collaboration in line with legislation is to include the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) as a voting member when we are considering fire related business, as we seek to achieve the best outcomes possible for the public. “This is an opportunity to work more effectively in partnership with the Police and Crime Commissioner in ensuring that the best possible service is provided to the Island, both now and into the future, while also pursuing best value for money.”







