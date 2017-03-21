New Nomination For Award-Winning Isle Of Wight Police Mental Health Scheme

Hampshire Constabulary’s pioneering mental health care project has been nominated for a Patient Safety Award.

Linking mental health care with policing, the Serenity Integrated Mentoring (SIM) project is in the running for a Managing Long Term Conditions award, alongside eight other schemes from around the country.

Run by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight force, with the Isle of Wight NHS Trust and Wessex Academic Health Science Network, it aims to recognise when people are suffering with mental health conditions, to ensure they are treated appropriately.

Hampshire Constabulary’s SIM project lead, Sergeant Paul Jennings said:

“The positive difference this project is making to people’s lives continues to be commended by leading respected organisations nationally. “This nomination in particular recognises the long-term effects that Serenity Integrated Mentoring (SIM) can have on improving the well-being and circumstances of a service user and their family. “Understanding and managing unique and complex behaviour in a service user requires a different approach to care and co-operation, which the SIM project is providing by combining the skills of mental health professionals and police officers to influence changes that can transform someone’s life and prospects for the better.”

The SIM project team will deliver a presentation mid-May, ahead of an awards ceremony in July.









Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments