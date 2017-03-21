Children from Newchurch Primary School have been putting in the miles to help raise money for a new school minibus.

The youngsters have taken to The Fairway Athletics Track at Sandown Bay Academy, where they have completed laps.

Every child at the school has been given the chance to either walk, jog or run around the track.

They were asked to donate a pound or two in the way of sponsorship for PE Co-ordinator, Adam Tuck, who is running the Manchester Marathon on 2 April in aid of the minibus campaign.

Mr Tuck said:

“It was a fantastic day, especially as the sun was shining. Every single class was involved, and the children were amazing. All put in a great effort with many surpassing our expectations, several children even running ten or more laps within the allotted time. “I was extremely proud of the children for their efforts. We have so many keen and enthused children at the school who love being active and thrive in the sporting environment. “The parents too have been incredibly supportive, both in allowing and encouraging their children to undertake so many different activities, and also for their donations towards our new minibus fund. “We would like to thank Sandown Bay Academy for their support and lending us the track for the day.”







