Robin Hill’s Nesting Plans Submitted To The Isle Of Wight Council

The company that runs Robin Hill Country Park has revealed its plans to bring nesting and glamping to the Isle of Wight and has submitted a planning application to the Isle of Wight Council.
Vectis Ventures is seeking planning permission for more than 20 tree houses, alongside 28 lodges and 40 glamping tents.
Car parking, a reception and a bakery are also being proposed for Robin Hill Country Park, near Arreton.
It is also hoped that 12 new full time jobs will be created, if the new camping area is given the go ahead.
In a letter supporting their application to the Isle of Wight Council, Vectis Ventures managers write:
“Nesting will provide the much needed high quality and imaginative accommodation needed to encourage visitors to stay on the Island.”
Comments via Isle of Wight Council’s website officially close on 7 April.