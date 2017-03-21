Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for information to help locate an Isle of Wight man officers want to speak to in connection with a serious assault.

At some point between 11.30pm and midnight on Tuesday 22 November 2016, a 51-year-old man was assaulted on Newport Street, Ryde. He was treated for injuries to his face and leg and was later released from hospital.

Henry Thomas Henderson, aged 51, of Downsview in Sandown is being sought by officers for questioning in relation to this assault.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said:

“We believe he may have left the local area and that he may have travelled to Wilmslow in Cheshire in February 2017. “Henderson may have now left the UK and we are considering issuing a European arrest warrant as part of their efforts to locate him.”

Henderson is described as:

White

5ft 11ins tall

Short straight dark brown hair

Slim build

Scottish accent

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Heelan said:

“Incidents like this are very rare on the Isle of Wight and this is clearly a high priority for the investigations team on the Island. “I need the public’s help to locate Mr Henderson, so if you know anything that may assist us in our search please make contact in confidence by calling 101.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Hayley Clayton at Newport Police Station on 101 quoting 44160441486 if you have any information about Henry Thomas Henderson’s whereabouts, or contact via the website http://www.hampshire.police.uk/internet/do-it-online/online-forms/message-for-officer.html

You can also call the charity Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111 where information can be left anonymously.

Two people – 26-year-old Louise Spence from Green Street, Ryde and 49-year-old Anthony Booty from Preston Close, Ryde – appeared at the Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (18) charged with conspiracy to murder.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments