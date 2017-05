Wightlink has cancelled a number of sailings today (Saturday) and tomorrow due to maintenance at its Fishbourne terminal.

The company has cancelled 16 sailings in total tonight and tomorrow morning for the planned works to its linkspan. It’s part of a multi-million pounds development scheme.

Wightlink has added some sailings to its Yarmouth to Lymington route and its Ryde to Portsmouth Fast Cat.

