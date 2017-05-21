Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante has been named the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Season.

It is the third major award he has collected after an outstanding season for the champions.

The 26-year-old Frenchman had already been named Player of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association and the Professional Footballers’ Association.

The dynamic midfielder has become just the second player to win the Premier League with different clubs in back-to-back seasons, having been an integral part of Leicester’s title-winning campaign last term.

As well as Kante, the eight-man shortlist for the award comprised his team-mates Eden Hazard and Cesar Azpilicueta, Tottenham Hotspur trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen, Everton’s Romelu Lukaku, and Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez.

And Kante won the most combined votes from a panel of experts, Premier League captains and fans.

He told the Premier League website: It’s a huge honour to be named player of the year by such big names in football and I want to thank everyone who voted for me.

I work hard in training, I try to give my best, and I work with so many very good players – that’s why we won the league two times.

Asked about his favourite memories of the season, he added: We played many good games but we won 5-0 against Everton, which was a very beautiful game, and also my goal against Manchester United (in a comprehensive 4-0 victory).

It is always good to score and I am happy for these two games.

(c) Sky News 2017: Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante is EA Sports Premier League Player of the Season

