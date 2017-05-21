President Donald Trump will call for unity in the fight against terrorism when he addresses leaders from 50 Muslim-majority countries later.

On the second day of his visit to Saudi Arabia, Mr Trump is expected to press the need to confront radical ideology and promote a peaceful vision of Islam in his signature speech.

He is understood to be planning to call for unity with allies in the Middle East, and cast the fight against extremism as one of good versus evil rather than a religious a battle.

The speech – which will take place at 4.20pm in Riyadh (2.20pm UK time) – was being worked by advisers just hours before the summit, with content being re-drafted overnight.

It will signify a distinct change of tone for the President who called for Muslims to be barred from entering the US during his election campaign, and tried and failed to ban travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries soon after taking office.

:: Where is Trump going on his visit foreign trip as President?

He is expected to say: We are not here to lecture – to tell other peoples how to live, what to do or who to be. We are here instead to offer partnership in building a better future for us all.

In 2009, when former president Barack Obama addressed the Muslim world at Cairo University in Egypt, Mr Trump was highly critical of his speech, considering it too apologetic for US actions in the region.

Prior to the summit, the President’s day is packed with back-to-back meetings, discussions and receptions.

His Sunday schedule includes bilateral meetings with the King of Bahrain, President el Sisi of Egypt and the deputy prime minister of Oman.

:: Melania Trump forgoes headscarf despite husband’s 2015 tweet

President Trump will also join Saudi Arabia’s King Salman in opening Riyadh’s new anti-terrorism centre.

First Lady Melania Trump will visit a school and engineering giant General Electric during the day.

On the first day of his trip, King Salman gave Mr Trump a medal for his quest to enhance security and stability.

However, his first foreign trip as president has so far been overshadowed by ongoing questions over his team’s relationship with Russia and the abrupt firing of FBI director James Comey.

Mr Trump’s trip continues next week when he visits Israel, the Palestinian Territories, the Vatican, Brussels and Sicily.

http://ooyala.news.sky.com/xzb3A5YjE6qIUkkdHeZLdqqpsx-zHa-Q/DOcJ-FxaFrRg4gtDEwOjM3NjowODE7Tz

(c) Sky News 2017: Donald Trump to call for ‘Muslim unity’ in fight against terror during Saudi trip

