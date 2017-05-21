An unlikely new therapy is being used to help people with Parkinson’s disease, in the form of boxing classes.

One of the greatest fighters of all time, Muhammad Ali, had Parkinson’s. Over the years, that’s led experts to believe that concussion and severe blows to the head are a contributing factor.

However, in Bristol, Parkinson’s UK are running boxing classes for a number of patients with the disease. They do work with pads, in the ring, but crucially it is non-contact.

Tony Crabb, 69, who was diagnosed five years ago, told Sky News: One of the main problems is a lack of coordination.

The mind tells the body to do something but it won’t do it. But this works on my coordination and it makes life a little bit easier.

The classes in Bristol have been running for three months and the plan is to roll them out across the country.

Around 20 people, who range in age, from their early 50s to their 80s, are involved in the sessions.

Boxing coach Dennis Stinchcombe said: When they came to me first of all and asked if I would teach the Parkinson’s group, I had a big shock.

I was thinking of Ali – this doesn’t really go hand in glove. But I was naive… When we first started the programme, one lady could hardly move at all.

I’ve now seen that same person three months on, running around the gym and punching bags.

Parkinson’s is a disease where the brain deteriorates over time, causing stiffness, slowness and sometimes uncontrollable shaking.

Although certain exercises can help ease symptoms, some experts have expressed caution about boxing.

Dr Sarah Jarvis told Sky News: I would never recommend that someone with Parkinson’s takes themselves to a normal boxing gym… I wouldn’t want them to sustain a head injury.

We know that repeated head injuries can increase your chance of getting Parkinson’s disease.

Secondly, people with Parkinson’s have problems with balance, so they would need to be carefully assessed and monitored to make sure that when they make movements they don’t end up having a fall.

Parkinson’s UK believes the boxing initiative in Bristol is the first of its kind in the country.

They insist that it’s a great way to motivate people with the disease and it can also help ease symptoms, such as rigidity and slowness of movement.

There are now plans to extend the sessions across the UK.

(c) Sky News 2017: Fighting the symptoms of Parkinson’s in the boxing ring

