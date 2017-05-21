Politicians will call an election truce later to honour the late Labour MP Jo Cox, ahead of the first anniversary of her murder.

Theresa May and other party leaders will stop campaigning for an hour to remember Mrs Cox, who used her maiden speech in the Commons to say: We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us.

Mrs Cox’s widower, Brendan Cox, said Sunday’s election truce would send a powerful message of unity.

Doing so in such a coordinated way will, we hope, send a powerful message that whatever our political disagreements, we really do hold more in common and show a united front against hatred and extremism in all its forms, he said.

Elections are huge moments of national importance and deserve to be taken seriously. But we also need to get a better balance.

We spend way too much time fixated on the areas we disagree with each other and need to create more moments where we come together as a country.

That’s what I’m focused on and after polling day, I am sure that’s exactly what people all over the UK will be crying out for.

In Mrs Cox’s former constituency of Batley and Spen the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green candidates will join together at farmers event to raise money for a special care baby unit.

The 41-year-old mother of two was shot and stabbed to death by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair as she arrived for her weekly surgery in her West Yorkshire constituency during the EU referendum campaign last June.

Mair is serving a life sentence for her murder.

