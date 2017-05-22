Angry business people in East Cowes say problems with the Isle of Wight’s brand new floating bridge are not simply “teething trouble” but are an “unmitigated disaster”.

The Cowes-East Cowes chain ferry is suspended over training concerns. The service was halted by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) just 48 hours after it started. It was the second suspension in that short time on the water. From the first crossing, there was damage to bumpers and exhausts as cars scraped their way on and off the service, and an electrical fault meant passengers were first trapped on board before having to wade back to the slipway.

The floating bridge has again been replaced with a foot-passenger only launch. The Jenny Lee has been running since the old chain ferry (pictured below) was taken out of service late last year. It brings its own problems. While the Floating Bridge operates into the early hours of the morning, the launch ends at around 10.20pm, and starts later.

The start of the new floating bridge was also delayed. It failed to start running at the beginning of May, as promised by the Isle of Wight Council.

With the arrival of the new service, foot passengers are also facing a 50% price hike.

The local authority has described the issues as “teething problems” and says it is working to solve them.

At a meeting of the East Cowes Town Council Meeting on Friday, residents and business people used time in public questions to outline their concerns. They say their next move is to raise the matter with the Isle of Wight Council.

Angela Booth, owner of Valu-4-U, said in a statement:

“We were promised an Efficient, Larger (including pedestrians), Reliable, Faster and Customer-friendly (including pedestrians), and those criteria have failed to be met, and instead of a bespoke bridge, we got a wonky banger that is slower, more dangerous and completely unfit for purpose.” “We refuse a floating bridge that does not meet these needs and those promises. “…We are angry, and this bridge is unacceptable. As usual, the Council will try to attach plasters and then ‘normalise’ this to preserve their damaged reputation, but we will not allow it [sic].”

