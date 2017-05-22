New Isle Of Wight Call Centre: Ascensos Reveals Details About Hundreds Of Jobs Near Cowes

Work is already getting underway to create a high-tech office on the outskirts of Cowes that will house hundreds of new call-centre jobs.

Managers of the business that has just been given the green light by the Isle of Wight Council, including a £2.1 million investment, have been revealing more details about what is to come.

Ascensos is fitting out a building on what was once part of the BAE estate, called Rangefinder House.

The firm, which already has offices in Europe and and HQ in Glasgow, says it will be opening a customer contact and enquiries centre here, operating on behalf of a big client. Jobs will not be in outbound sales.

Managing Director John Devlin has told Isle of Wight Radio that it is exciting news:

“We will be working on the property development and getting that fit for purpose for the type of office we want to create. We will start to market our brand here and start in earnest the recruitment process. “That will be kicking off in the next couple of weeks, working with the Isle of Wight College and Job Centre plus. “We have some really detailed plans for [the building] and we will be investing significantly in the redevelopment of that building to make it a digital hub for our business.”

Plans for recruitment days are being organised for the start of July.

