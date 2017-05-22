Ofsted has revealed it will be inspecting Sandown Bay Academy over the next two days (Tuesday and Wednesday).

The Academy, which is currently under threat of closure by operator AET, has been served notice that inspectors will be inspecting.

AET recently announced plans to consult over a ‘merger’ with Ryde Academy – resulting in the closure of Sandown.

The announcement by the education watchdog has been welcomed by Councillor Chris Whitehouse, who leads on education for the Isle of Wight Council.

Councillor Whitehouse said:

“AET have failed to invest the necessary resources in developing Sandown Bay Academy and were desperate to avoid this inspection which threatens to expose their failings. “We have some great staff at the Academy, and fantastic pupils, but they won’t achieve their best with AET in charge, which is why we want them out and another operator brought in. “This inspection could not be more timely. It will help expose the inadequacies of AET.”

Following a Motion passed unanimously by the Isle of Wight Council last Wednesday, the Council Leader, Councillor Dave Stewart, is writing to the Minister for Schools to ask that AET be removed from Sandown Bay Academy and from its other school on the Island, Ryde Academy.

A spokesperson for AET previously told Isle of Wight Radio it wanted to make ‘one great school’ and added ‘students are the first consideration with this [merger].’

