Organisers of the Ryde Slide, sponsored by Wightlink, say this year’s event will be bigger and faster than ever.

The 200-metre inflatable water slide on Union Street will be in action from 11am until 7pm on Sunday 16 July, providing opportunities to have fun and raise money for local good causes at the same time.

This year, sliders will be heading down the hill at a quicker rate due to the slide being placed at a steeper point on Union Street – and again, local firemen will be on hand to help along with a water blast.

The event is now in its third year and will be dedicated to fundraising for local Ryde charities including The Waterside Trust, Aspire, Wight Brainy Bunch, Wight Ice Leisure Ltd, Firefighters Charity and Ryde Inshore Rescue.

Ryde councillor and slide founder Wayne Whittle said:

“We’ll be moving the slide further down Union Street, so there will be a faster finish at the Esplanade roundabout. “The firefighters will be at the top, giving you a push, with the Ryde Inshore crew catching you at the bottom. “It’s set to be a fantastic weekend for the Island – and our beautiful Ryde.”

Tickets are being sold on a first-come first-served basis.

There’s more details here – www.rydeslide.net

