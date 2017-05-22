If you haven’t already registered to vote for this year’s General Election, there’s only a few hours left to do so.

On Thursday 8 June, voters on the Isle of Wight will go to the polls to elect their Member of Parliament in the General Election.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight tonight (Monday) – and you can do so here.

If you have received your poll card then you are already registered and you do not need to reapply.

If you will be unable to cast your vote in person on 8 June, you can apply for a postal or proxy vote.

Voting by post is an easy and convenient alternative to voting in person. In England, Scotland and Wales, the deadline to return your application to vote by post for the general election is 5pm on Tuesday 23 May.

If you are already registered and have chosen to vote by post, your postal voting ballot paper is being delivered from Saturday 20 May Please make sure you remember to sign and put your date of birth on your postal vote statement and include it with your postal vote when returning it.

Proxy voting allows you to nominate someone else to cast your vote for you. The deadline to apply to vote by proxy at the general election is 5pm on Wednesday 31 May.

Chris Mathews, Electoral Registration Officer for Isle of Wight Council, said:

“The general election registration deadline is fast approaching. With just a few days to go, we urge everyone in the Isle of Wight to register to vote by the 22 May deadline, if they haven’t already done so, to ensure that their voice is heard on Thursday 8 June. This election is an opportunity to have your say on who will represent the people of the Isle of Wight at a national level. We don’t want anyone to miss out on this opportunity.”

Emma Hartley, Head of Campaigns at the Electoral Commission, said:

“Our research indicates that recent home movers in particular are less likely to be registered to vote. Often people think that applying to pay council tax means you are added to the electoral register too, but that is not the case. If you’ve moved house in the past few months make sure you take five minutes and go online to register to vote now.”

Meanwhile, this Thursday Isle of Wight Radio and the County Press are teaming up to host Hustings LIVE.

The Island’s parliamentary candidates will be facing your questions – at Cowes Enterprise College.

If you haven’t got your tickets, get in quick – there’s only a handful left.

Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments