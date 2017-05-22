Young voters are very different to the rest of the population but their views are often not prioritised by politicians.

Why? At least partially because they’re less likely to vote.

Young people, unlike the rest of the population, think Jeremy Corbyn is doing a better job than Theresa May.

According to Sky data, among those aged 18-24, 32% approve of Mr Corbyn’s and 36% do not but Theresa May’s score is even worse – 31% approve and 47% don’t.

But across all voting ages, the picture is different: Mrs May has 43% satisfied and 45% dissatisfied; Mr Corbyn has 20% satisfied and 56% dissatisfied.

And it’s not difficult to see why: young people are less concerned about immigration and the economy – the Conservatives’ strongest suits – and more concerned about poverty, inequality and unemployment.

There are numerous seats in which younger voters will have a big impact, possibly even forcing a change of hands:

:: Cardiff Central – 23% of the population is aged 18-24. It is currently held by Labour with a majority of 13%, but is previously a Liberal Democrat seat.

:: Nottingham South – 19% are 18-24. It is a Labour seat with a majority of 16% over the Conservatives – the sort of constituency Theresa May will be eyeing in the case of a landslide.

:: Bristol West – 18% are 18-24. This seat is a three-way contest between Labour, the Green Party and the Liberal Democrats. The Lib Dems had a stonking 20-point majority in 2010, but Labour currently hold the seat, having beaten the Green Party by nine points in 2015.

:: Southampton Test – 16% are 18-24. This is a Labour seat with a majority of 9% – exactly the sort of seat the Conservatives are targeting to get the sort of increased majority the Prime Minister is after.

:: Bath – 15% are 18-24. The Conservatives have an eight-point majority over the Lib Dems, having taken the seat in 2015, but this was one of few seats in the South West to vote Remain – a big target for the Lib Dems.

But currently just 58% of those aged 18-24 have said they are certain to vote, compared with 73% of the public overall.

To make a difference, you need to vote.

