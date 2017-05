A parade through the town, with an inscribed wellington boot in an inflatable boat, is the way Cowes RNLI marked the organisation’s Yellow Welly fundraising event.

The annual event links all 65 lifeboat stations, from Portishead, near Bristol, to Harwich, in just 31 days.

Yarmouth lifeboat delivered the welly to Cowes. From there, it was handed to Glyn Ellis, Operations Manager of the East Cowes-based Inshore Lifeboat Centre and Bembridge Lifeboat Station.

