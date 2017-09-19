Could commercial buildings hold the key to bridging a gap in the Isle of Wight Council’s budget deficit? Councillors will meet tomorrow evening to decide just that.

‘Commercial Properties As An Investment’ Isle of Wight Councillors will vote on whether or not to approve thestrategy during a full council meeting tomorrow.

The local authority is currently looking at a deficit of £20 million over a three-year period from 2017 – 2020. It’s been proposed that buying and selling commercial properties may be the solution to finding a new source of money.

It is an idea which has already been rolled out across several other counties – Portsmouth City Council have a property investment team in place at the moment, which has successfully delivered a net profit of £4.3 million.

Establishment of a £100 million commercial property acquisition fund has already been approved – but this needed further approval of a ‘suitable commercial property acquisition strategy’.

The new report being discussed tomorrow recommends that the full council formally approve the strategy, and asks the Cabinet to agree the method for putting it in place.

