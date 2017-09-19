We’ve received hundreds of nominations for the Isle of Wight Radio Local Hero Awards 2017 – made possible by WightFibre.

We’ve heard stories of bravery, determination, support and love – and we can’t wait to celebrate the Isle of Wight’s Local Hero’s.

The nominations have all been passed to our team of judges who now have the hard task of deciding who will be celebrated as an Isle of Wight Radio Local Hero for 2017.

The nominees range from people who have shown determination to a cause or been an inspirational leader, they might have even made a difference to your life.

With categories including ‘Emergency Services Person of the Year’, ‘Best Neighbour’, and ‘Sporting Achiever of the Year’, there’s an award for all types of outstanding community spirit.

The Isle of Wight Radio Local Hero Awards for 2017 have been made possible by WightFibre, along with all our other sponsors.

Comments

comments