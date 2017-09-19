Isle of Wight-based Layla’s Trust has given a fellow charity £12,000 to fund their first Family Support Worker on the Island.

The money given to Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity has been used to appoint Madelaine Reilley – who will be dedicated to helping families caring for a child with a life threatening or terminal illness.

An official launch is being held at Moocow in Cowes this afternoon (Tuesday) – where people can go along to learn more about the two charities, and how they’re working together.

Layla’s Trust Chairman and Founder told Isle of Wight Radio why she thought to join forces:

“We felt like families who are caring for a terminally ill child really do need additional support in their home and being a small Island charity we just haven’t got the resources to be able to facilitate that.”

Emma Cotter continued:

“All being well I don’t see why it can’t roll on and maybe grow from here. If the demand is there we’re going to try to raise the money to meet that need.”

Madelaine will be providing emotional support and help at home, as well as within the local community and on the Mainland during hospital visits. She has already started helping fifteen families on the Isle of Wight, following a successful 6 month trial.

Madelaine Reilly said:

“The families I am supporting here on the Isle of Wight are amazing and I feel very privileged to work with them thanks to the support from Layla’s Trust. I’m loving my new role, building relationships with the families and hopefully making a positive impact in their lives.”

