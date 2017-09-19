Wightlink claims its punctuality between Fishbourne and Portsmouth has improved since its £45 million improvement works.

Wightlink said the numbers of sailings arriving on time in August 2017 increased by more than a third, compared to August 2016 levels.

The company said the main factor was because staff can load and unload its flagship St Clare more quickly using new double deck boarding ramps. Cars and small vans embark and disembark on the upper deck while lorries, coaches and other large vehicles use the lower deck.

Wightlink claims the new system has reduced the turnaround time to around 15 minutes.

Despite the improvements, Wightlink has suffered problems in recent weeks with numerous cancelled sailings due to staff shortages. There was a further setback last week when there was a fire on board its Wight Sky ferry.

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield said:

“We thank our customers and neighbours for their patience during our construction work at both Portsmouth and Fishbourne. The temporary disruption to our services has been worth it because punctuality has improved. “We are delighted that the majority of our sailings are now running on time, even on some of the busiest days during the holiday season, and will welcome our new ship Victoria of Wight in summer 2018.”

Isle of Wight Council Leader, Dave Stewart, said:

“I have followed with interest the progress of Wightlink’s £45million investment in the Portsmouth route since it gained planning permission last year. I am pleased the new two-tier boarding ramps at Fishbourne and Portsmouth are now working well and helping to make the service more efficient. We look forward to the new ship arriving next year. “The investment by Wightlink is an important part of our ambition to regenerate the Island’s economy as we move forward.”

Plans have been unveiled for a new terminal entrance at Fishbourne to reduce queuing – and Wightlink’s new customer building in Portsmouth is now nearing completion.

