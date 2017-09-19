The final National League home meeting of the season for the Wightlink Warriors speedway team takes place on Thursday (21) when the Cradley Heathens return for the re-staging of a fixture that was halted by rain in May.

With the Island side’s weekend trip to Mildenhall falling victim to the East Anglian weather, Warriors come into this meeting on the back of a solid win over the Fen Tigers at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium 11 days ago. But last Sunday’s results have seen Buxton’s two somewhat surprising wins move them above the Warriors who now sit in the wooden spoon position at the foot of the league table.

Cradley come with the knowledge that a play-off spot is still mathematically achievable if they win big on Thursday and beat table topping Eastbourne in their final home league fixture. Consequently this match has huge significance for both sides as they chase league points for completely different reasons.

Warriors will be unchanged as they look to round off 2017 in style.

Warriors co-promoter, Barry Bishop, said:

“I can hardly believe this week’s meeting against the Heathens will bring down the curtain on 2017 as it only seems like a few days ago that we had our opener. It’s fair to say that on track our results have not met our pre-season expectations and we now find ourselves propping up the table, however off track the club has gone from strength to strength and I believe will continue to do so. “We certainly have a cracker of a meeting for everyone to enjoy as we close the year and it would be fantastic to end on a win, get off the bottom and send our loyal fans home with a good feeling.”

Usual timings apply with the gates opening at 5.30pm, open pit access from 5.45pm to 6.15pm, rider parade at 6.45pm and first race at 7pm.

The expected line-ups:

Warriors: James Cockle, Chris Widman, Connor Coles, Scott Campos, Ben Wilson, Jamie Sealey, Adam Portwood.

Heathens: Danny Ayres, Rider Replacement for Richard Hall, Joe Lawlor, Luke Harris, Josh Bailey, Conor Dwyer, William O’Keefe.

Warriors will be holding their end of season party at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook stadium on Saturday 14 October.

Tickets priced at £10 can be bought from the track shop on Thursday or alternatively email Colin Whitlock using email address [email protected]

