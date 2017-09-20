The Isle of Wight Council is considering charging hundreds of pounds to re-inspect restaurants and takeaways

In March this year, following a trial of charges, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) chose to allow local authorities to decide on whether they want to introduce a cost for requested Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) re-inspections.

If approved, the proposed charge will be £205 for any food-related business wanting to improve the rating they have been issued in the last inspection before the next visit is due.

The Council says the cost is to cover the time taken by those inspecting, along with admin costs to carry out the re-visits, but there are concerns it could discourage food outlets from wanting to improve on the Isle of Wight.

How the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme works:

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS), which operates in England, Wales and

Northern Ireland, uses ratings to indicate the compliance of a business with food safety

legislation. The overall aim is to improve food safety and reduce the number of illnesses related to food being contaminated, not being cooked correctly or undisclosed ingredients being used, leading to an allergic reaction.

Under the scheme, businesses are given a rating between 0 (urgent improvement

necessary) and 5 (very good).

The results are made public by way of a sticker that the business can display, or by

accessing the FHRS website, helping us to make an informed choice about where we

choose to eat or shop for food.

The changes being proposed for the Island are:

No limit on the number of requests that can be made by individual

businesses;

businesses; Standstill period will not be applied (currently a three-month period which has to elapse between the request from the food business and the re-rating visit).

Re-rating inspection must be carried out within three months of the receipt of

the request and payment of the fee.

The purpose of the re-rating is to establish if a higher rating can be obtained. Without a

re-rating visit, the business would need to wait until the next planned full inspection of the

business, which can vary from every six months to three years, depending on the risk rating of the business.

There appears to be an increase in the number of businesses requesting a re-rating visit.

In 2014/15 the service received 17 requests for re-rating visits, 29 in 2015/16 and 54 in

2016/17.

A re-rating visit is arguably more likely to be requested by premises rated as a three or four and who would not normally have a full inspection within 12 months. This equates to

approximately 436 premises which could apply for a re-rating.

The proposed cost of £205 is based on full cost recovery of officer time. This is said to be based on the average time of processing, undertaking and following up on a re-rating request.

OPTIONS

Option one – No change

Option two – Introduce charges for a re-rating visit under the FHRS with a discount or

exemption.

Option three (recommended by the Council) – To introduce a charge on a full cost recovery basis of £205 for a re-rating

visit under the FHRS, applicable from 1 October 2017 and reviewed on an annual basis

thereafter as part of the council’s review of fees and charges.

In 2016/17 there were 54 requests for re-rating visits, amounting to £11,070 – if the costs were put in place. Under Section 3 of the Localism Act 2011, the charging of a fee must not generate a profit.

Isle of Wight Radio has asked the Isle of Wight Council for a comment, along with what the money will be spent on.

