Island Roads Warns Of October Overnight Closures For Newport High Street

Island Roads is planning to resurface the lower section of Newport High Street, overnight for 4 nights, early next month (October).

The work between St James Street and Coppins Bridge will be carried out between 7.30pm and 6am, in a bid to minimise disruption.

The road will be closed overnight and a diversion will be in place, but it will be open during the day. Pedestrian access will be maintained where it is safe to do so.

Will businesses be affected?

Island Roads says there will be no weekend work, to reduce the impact on local business trade.

Work is currently scheduled to last five weekday nights, between October 2 and October 6.

Comments

comments