Isle of Wight Councillors have approved a £100 million strategy that allows the local authority to own commercial buildings.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, Councillors are meeting tonight (Wednesday) to decide whether or not the acquisition strategy for ‘Commercial Properties As An Investment’ should be given the go-ahead.

This evening, all the Conservative members agreed that buying commercial buildings, like shops and offices, should be adopted to allow the Isle of Wight Council make money and reduce its budget deficit – making it a majority vote.

The Isle of Wight Council will now work with Portsmouth City Council to analyses potential investment opportunities.

The decision was agreed, despite concerns from some councillors, including Cllr Michael Lilley, who warned that it is ‘playing a game with Isle of Wight tax payers’ money’ and is a ‘risk’.

Comments

comments