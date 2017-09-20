This Saturday (23) the Isle of Wight Day Parade is making its comeback.

You may remember a procession winding its way through Newport to mark Isle of Wight Day this time last year – well now it’s Ryde’s turn to host the event.

Thousands of people are expected to take part – including marching bands and carnival floats from across the Island.

It will set off from Dover Street at 1pm, and weave it’s way through the High Street and Down to the Esplanade. The parade will finish at Simeon Street Recreation Ground – where a party is being held from 10am until 10pm.

Robin Courage said:

“I can promise it will be the biggest parade on the Island – and the Island is pretty good at parades. It will take an hour or two I expect, with that number of people. Last year when I did it in Newport I’d never known anything like it. It’s like winning the FA Cup.”

