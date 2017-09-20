The following planning applications and appeals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.

Week commencing 15 September 2017

Application No: P/01072/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30296/B

Parish(es): Brading Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge

Location: Flora Cottage, Carpenters Road, St. Helens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33 1YL

Proposal: Rear extension to property

Easting: 461911.4 Northing: 88567.5

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01072/17

Application No: P/01063/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21933/D

Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes North

Location: 83, Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31

Proposal: Proposed change of use from chiropractic clinic to residential dwelling

Easting: 449377.6 Northing: 95490

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link:

http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01063/17

Application No: P/01043/17 Alt Ref: TCP/19269/P

Parish(es): Havenstreet & Ashey Ward(s): Havenstreet, Ashey & Haylands

Location: Stroudwood Dairy Bungalow, Stroud Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33

Proposal: Variation of condition 2 of P/01405/16 – TCP/19269/N to retain existing outbuilding

Easting: 457879.5 Northing: 90490.3

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01043/17

Application No: P/01068/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33205

Parish(es): Lake Ward(s): Lake South

Location: 1 & 3 The Maples, Chelsfield Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO369NP

Proposal: Proposed first floor extension above existing garage forming bedroom

Easting: 458764.9 Northing: 82773.4

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01068/17

Application No: P/01059/17 Alt Ref: TCP/02508/R

Parish(es): Lake Ward(s): Lake North

Location: Fairway Park Football Ground, The Fairway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO36

Proposal: Continued siting of storage container and portacabin providing storage for football equipment and changing facilities

Easting: 458904.4 Northing: 84036.7

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01059/17

Application No: P/01060/17 Alt Ref: TCP/27647/A

Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch

Location: 9 Cupressus Avenue, Winford, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO360LA

Proposal: Proposed single storey side extension; raised deck area to rear

Easting: 456514.521 Northing: 84273.477

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01060/17

Application No: P/01001/17 Alt Ref: TCP/14584/M

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke

Location: Buttercup, Brockley Barns, Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30 5SR

Proposal: Conservatory to rear of property

Easting: 447448 Northing: 88592.9

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01001/17

Application No: P/01021/17 Alt Ref: TCP/09339/D

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport North

Location: Classic Pine Ltd, 18 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301SS

Proposal: Proposed new shop front with continued use of ground floor as shop; extension at 2nd floor level and rear extension at 1st floor level to form 3 flats; alterations to

include new bay window at 1st floor level on front elevation

Easting: 450121.6 Northing: 89201.2

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01021/17

Application No: P/01062/17 Alt Ref: TCP/13015/E

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport South

Location: 80 Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301XP

Proposal: Proposed detached dwelling with vehicular access

Easting: 449889.4 Northing: 87827.3

Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01062/17

Application No: P/01077/17 Alt Ref: TCP/27237/A

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport East

Location: land near junction of Long Lane & Staplers Road, opposite 133, Staplers Road,

Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30

Proposal: Installation of 1 no. new 13m high telecommunications pole to support 3 no. new

antennas; 1 no. relocated dish; 1 no. new equipment cabinet and associated ancillary development; existing pole decommissioned

Easting: 451266.8 Northing: 89247.2

Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01077/17

Application No: P/00753/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33199

Parish(es): Northwood Ward(s): Cowes South & Northwood

Location: land rear of 1 and 2 Luton Cottages, Pallance Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31

Proposal: Proposed 2 dwellings; formation of vehicular access and parking

Easting: 448442 Northing: 93104

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/00753/17

Application No: P/00903/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30953/D

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde West

Location: Rye House, Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO333LJ

Proposal: Approval of reserved matters on P/01608/14 – TCP/30953/B for appearance of one dwelling

Easting: 458348.8 Northing: 91604.2

Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/00903/17

Application No: P/01045/17 Alt Ref: TCP/07443/F

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde North East

Location: 29 Dover Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO332AG

Proposal: Proposed alterations to extend garage and provide new roof including repairs

Easting: 459584.1 Northing: 92554.1

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01045/17

Application No: P/01073/17 Alt Ref: TCP/19559/F

Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South

Location: HSBC, 5, Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO37

Proposal: Application for planning permission for the change of use from Class A2 (Bank) to

Class A5 (Hot food takeaway) along with associated external and internal

alterations – including the installation of extraction equipment and replacement

shopfront.

Easting: 458246.9 Northing: 81461.4

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01073/17

Application No: P/01054/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21274/D

Parish(es): Shorwell Ward(s): Central Wight

Location: 2 Ivy Cottages,, Billingham, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO303HF

Proposal: Proposed lean to extension to front of property with internal alterations

Easting: 448403.2 Northing: 81533.2

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01054/17

Application No: P/01075/17 Alt Ref: TCP/13816/B

Parish(es): Shorwell Ward(s): Central Wight

Location: Rose Cottage, Newbarn Lane, Shorwell, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO303JQ

Proposal: Replacement rear extension to dwelling house

Easting: 445860 Northing: 83237

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01075/17

Application No: P/01055/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33198

Parish(es): St. Helens Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge

Location: Little Orchard, Eddington Road, St. Helens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO331XS

Proposal: Proposed single storey rear/ side extension.

Easting: 448451 Northing: 93113.6

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01055/17

Application No: P/01052/17 Alt Ref: TCP/26071/D

Parish(es): Totland Ward(s): Totland

Location: 15 The Avenue, Totland Bay, Isle Of Wight, PO390DH

Proposal: Proposed extension at first floor level on rear elevation

Easting: 433251 Northing: 87252.9

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01052/17

Application No: P/01065/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32675/C

Parish(es): Totland Ward(s): Totland

Location: Nutfield, Kendal Road, Totland Bay, Isle Of Wight, PO390BP

Proposal: Proposed vehicular access

Easting: 432671.3 Northing: 86975.5

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01065/17

Application No: P/01032/17 Alt Ref: TCP/26890/G

Parish(es): Wootton Bridge Ward(s): Wootton Bridge

Location: Ash Farm, Lower Woodside Road, Wootton Bridge, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33

Proposal: Change of use of land to a holiday park with six eco-pods to include bin storage

area and cycle storage; access and parking (revised scheme)

Easting: 454462.9 Northing: 93536.9

Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01032/17

Note – from the Isle of Wight Council

Applications can also be viewed at Seaclose Offices, Fairlee Road, Newport.

Office Hours: Monday – Thursday* 8.30am-5pm

Friday 8.30am-4.30pm

*10:00am – 5:00pm on the last Wednesday of each month

Comments on the planning applications must be received within 21 days from the date of this list, and comments for prior notification applications must be received within 7 days. Comments on planning appeals must be received by the Planning Inspectorate within 5 weeks of the appeal start date (or 6 weeks in the case of an Enforcement Notice appeal). Details of how to comment on an appeal can be found (under the relevant LPA reference number) at www.iwight.com/planning.

For householder, advertisement consent or minor commercial (shop front) applications, in the event of an appeal against a refusal of planning permission, representations made about the application will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.

Should you wish to withdraw a representation made during such an application, it will be necessary to do so in writing within 4 weeks of the start of an appeal.

All written consultation responses and representations relating to planning applications, will be made available to view online.

NOTE: APPLICATIONS WHICH FALL WITHIN MORE THAN ONE PARISH OR WARD WILL APPEAR ONLY ONCE IN THE LIST UNDER THE PRIMARY PARISH.

