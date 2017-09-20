The following planning applications and appeals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.
Week commencing 15 September 2017
Application No: P/01072/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30296/B
Parish(es): Brading Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge
Location: Flora Cottage, Carpenters Road, St. Helens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33 1YL
Proposal: Rear extension to property
Easting: 461911.4 Northing: 88567.5
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01072/17
Application No: P/01063/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21933/D
Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes North
Location: 83, Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31
Proposal: Proposed change of use from chiropractic clinic to residential dwelling
Easting: 449377.6 Northing: 95490
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link:
http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01063/17
Application No: P/01043/17 Alt Ref: TCP/19269/P
Parish(es): Havenstreet & Ashey Ward(s): Havenstreet, Ashey & Haylands
Location: Stroudwood Dairy Bungalow, Stroud Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33
Proposal: Variation of condition 2 of P/01405/16 – TCP/19269/N to retain existing outbuilding
Easting: 457879.5 Northing: 90490.3
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01043/17
Application No: P/01068/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33205
Parish(es): Lake Ward(s): Lake South
Location: 1 & 3 The Maples, Chelsfield Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO369NP
Proposal: Proposed first floor extension above existing garage forming bedroom
Easting: 458764.9 Northing: 82773.4
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01068/17
Application No: P/01059/17 Alt Ref: TCP/02508/R
Parish(es): Lake Ward(s): Lake North
Location: Fairway Park Football Ground, The Fairway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO36
Proposal: Continued siting of storage container and portacabin providing storage for football equipment and changing facilities
Easting: 458904.4 Northing: 84036.7
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01059/17
Application No: P/01060/17 Alt Ref: TCP/27647/A
Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch
Location: 9 Cupressus Avenue, Winford, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO360LA
Proposal: Proposed single storey side extension; raised deck area to rear
Easting: 456514.521 Northing: 84273.477
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01060/17
Application No: P/01001/17 Alt Ref: TCP/14584/M
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke
Location: Buttercup, Brockley Barns, Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30 5SR
Proposal: Conservatory to rear of property
Easting: 447448 Northing: 88592.9
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01001/17
Application No: P/01021/17 Alt Ref: TCP/09339/D
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport North
Location: Classic Pine Ltd, 18 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301SS
Proposal: Proposed new shop front with continued use of ground floor as shop; extension at 2nd floor level and rear extension at 1st floor level to form 3 flats; alterations to
include new bay window at 1st floor level on front elevation
Easting: 450121.6 Northing: 89201.2
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01021/17
Application No: P/01062/17 Alt Ref: TCP/13015/E
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport South
Location: 80 Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301XP
Proposal: Proposed detached dwelling with vehicular access
Easting: 449889.4 Northing: 87827.3
Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01062/17
Application No: P/01077/17 Alt Ref: TCP/27237/A
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport East
Location: land near junction of Long Lane & Staplers Road, opposite 133, Staplers Road,
Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30
Proposal: Installation of 1 no. new 13m high telecommunications pole to support 3 no. new
antennas; 1 no. relocated dish; 1 no. new equipment cabinet and associated ancillary development; existing pole decommissioned
Easting: 451266.8 Northing: 89247.2
Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01077/17
Application No: P/00753/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33199
Parish(es): Northwood Ward(s): Cowes South & Northwood
Location: land rear of 1 and 2 Luton Cottages, Pallance Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31
Proposal: Proposed 2 dwellings; formation of vehicular access and parking
Easting: 448442 Northing: 93104
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/00753/17
Application No: P/00903/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30953/D
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde West
Location: Rye House, Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO333LJ
Proposal: Approval of reserved matters on P/01608/14 – TCP/30953/B for appearance of one dwelling
Easting: 458348.8 Northing: 91604.2
Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/00903/17
Application No: P/01045/17 Alt Ref: TCP/07443/F
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde North East
Location: 29 Dover Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO332AG
Proposal: Proposed alterations to extend garage and provide new roof including repairs
Easting: 459584.1 Northing: 92554.1
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01045/17
Application No: P/01073/17 Alt Ref: TCP/19559/F
Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South
Location: HSBC, 5, Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO37
Proposal: Application for planning permission for the change of use from Class A2 (Bank) to
Class A5 (Hot food takeaway) along with associated external and internal
alterations – including the installation of extraction equipment and replacement
shopfront.
Easting: 458246.9 Northing: 81461.4
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01073/17
Application No: P/01054/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21274/D
Parish(es): Shorwell Ward(s): Central Wight
Location: 2 Ivy Cottages,, Billingham, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO303HF
Proposal: Proposed lean to extension to front of property with internal alterations
Easting: 448403.2 Northing: 81533.2
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01054/17
Application No: P/01075/17 Alt Ref: TCP/13816/B
Parish(es): Shorwell Ward(s): Central Wight
Location: Rose Cottage, Newbarn Lane, Shorwell, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO303JQ
Proposal: Replacement rear extension to dwelling house
Easting: 445860 Northing: 83237
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01075/17
Application No: P/01055/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33198
Parish(es): St. Helens Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge
Location: Little Orchard, Eddington Road, St. Helens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO331XS
Proposal: Proposed single storey rear/ side extension.
Easting: 448451 Northing: 93113.6
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01055/17
Application No: P/01052/17 Alt Ref: TCP/26071/D
Parish(es): Totland Ward(s): Totland
Location: 15 The Avenue, Totland Bay, Isle Of Wight, PO390DH
Proposal: Proposed extension at first floor level on rear elevation
Easting: 433251 Northing: 87252.9
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01052/17
Application No: P/01065/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32675/C
Parish(es): Totland Ward(s): Totland
Location: Nutfield, Kendal Road, Totland Bay, Isle Of Wight, PO390BP
Proposal: Proposed vehicular access
Easting: 432671.3 Northing: 86975.5
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01065/17
Application No: P/01032/17 Alt Ref: TCP/26890/G
Parish(es): Wootton Bridge Ward(s): Wootton Bridge
Location: Ash Farm, Lower Woodside Road, Wootton Bridge, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33
Proposal: Change of use of land to a holiday park with six eco-pods to include bin storage
area and cycle storage; access and parking (revised scheme)
Easting: 454462.9 Northing: 93536.9
Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01032/17
Note – from the Isle of Wight Council
Applications can also be viewed at Seaclose Offices, Fairlee Road, Newport.
Office Hours: Monday – Thursday* 8.30am-5pm
Friday 8.30am-4.30pm
*10:00am – 5:00pm on the last Wednesday of each month
Comments on the planning applications must be received within 21 days from the date of this list, and comments for prior notification applications must be received within 7 days. Comments on planning appeals must be received by the Planning Inspectorate within 5 weeks of the appeal start date (or 6 weeks in the case of an Enforcement Notice appeal). Details of how to comment on an appeal can be found (under the relevant LPA reference number) at www.iwight.com/planning.
For householder, advertisement consent or minor commercial (shop front) applications, in the event of an appeal against a refusal of planning permission, representations made about the application will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.
Should you wish to withdraw a representation made during such an application, it will be necessary to do so in writing within 4 weeks of the start of an appeal.
All written consultation responses and representations relating to planning applications, will be made available to view online.
NOTE: APPLICATIONS WHICH FALL WITHIN MORE THAN ONE PARISH OR WARD WILL APPEAR ONLY ONCE IN THE LIST UNDER THE PRIMARY PARISH.