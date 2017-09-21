Isle of Wight councillors have rejected calls to remove temporarily remove charges on the troubled Floating Bridge.

The local authority was asked to drop the charges – with some councillors saying it is unfair on those who work unconventional hours and parents who need to get their young children to and from school – on both sides of the River Medina.

Charges for adult passengers using the replacement Cowes floating bridge will remain in place following a vote at last night’s (Wednesday) Full Council meeting.

The council’s administration will continue to charge £1.50 return for its replacement foot passenger launch service, with £1 concessions also available when using a Saver Card. Those under 18 still go free. Water taxis filling in at other times could potentially charge more.

Leader of the council, Councillor Dave Stewart, said:

“The council is already facing a £500,000 deficit this year operating the floating bridge service and it would be unfair for Isle of Wight council taxpayers to further subsidise it. “Children still travel for free with us and we are operating the best service we can, but the simple fact is we need to charge to cross the Medina and we can see no reason why there should be a change to the previous arrangements – even for the replacement service – because it would cost the council yet more money. “While I fully understand this remains an inconsistent service and I thank everyone for their patience while we sort out the problems with the new floating bridge, it has to be the job of the council to be careful with the money we have and to use it wisely.”

Councillor Stewart added that the council was working with the ward councillors, East Cowes and Cowes town councils, and local residents to keep them informed about progress on putting the new Floating Bridge back in service following its recent removal, after being plagued with issues.

Cllr Stewart added:

“The review into what has happened with the new floating bridge is now taking place and we will keep everyone updated on what is happening, subject to legal constraints, when it’s possible to do so.”

Two motions were presented to the meeting asking for free use, but the majority of councillors voted against them.

They were tabled by Councillors Julie Jones Evans and Karl Love and the second by Councillor Julia Baker-Smith.

