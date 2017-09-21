England Women’s head coach Mark Sampson has been sacked after information came to light about his conduct during his time at Bristol Academy.

A statement released by the Football Association said Sampson’s contract has been terminated after a full report into the 34-year-old’s spell as Bristol Academy manager was brought to their attention last week.

Sampson had been at the centre of discrimination allegations made by Chelsea Ladies and England striker Eniola Aluko. He denied the claims, and was cleared by an internal FA review and an independent investigation led by barrister Katharine Newton QC. The FA says Aluko’s allegations are unrelated to his dismissal.

An FA statement read: The Football Association can confirm that Mark Sampson’s contract as England Women’s Head Coach has been terminated with immediate effect.

Prior to taking charge of the national team in December 2013, Mark was manager of Bristol Academy. In 2014, safeguarding allegations were made against him about his time with Bristol. The safeguarding assessment was that he did not pose a risk working in the game.

However, the full report of that investigation was only brought to the attention of the current FA leadership last week and it is our judgement that it revealed clear evidence of inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour by a coach. It is on this basis that we have acted quickly to agree a termination of Mark’s contract.

In respect of investigations into specific allegations made by the Eniola Aluko in 2016, the FA stands by the findings of the independent barrister Katharine Newton’s investigation. Mark Sampson has denied all of the accusations put to him and no evidence of wrong-doing was found. We will, continue to support the independent investigation as it reviews the recent evidence presented to it and publish and new findings and recommendations

Sampson presided over his last match as England manager on Tuesday night, with the Lionesses strolling to a 6-0 win over Russia in a World Cup Qualifier at Tranmere’s Prenton Park.

He was appointed England boss in December 2013, succeeding Hope Powell to become the second permanent manager of the England Women’s team.

Sampson led the Lionesses to third place at the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Canada, making them the most successful senior England side ever to have played in a major tournament overseas.

England reached the semi-finals for the second major tournament in succession, losing out to host nation and eventual winners the Netherlands at Euro 2017 earlier this summer.

wxNDJyYzE62_1Cru0cpOCa_ic4ivCxr7

(c) Sky News 2017: England Women’s head coach Mark Sampson sacked by FA

Comments

comments