A change to the way the government allocates money to schools means the Isle of Wight is expected to be handed £1.4 million more to spend on education in 2018/19.

According to the Isle of Wight Council, that is likely to rise to £2.2 million by 2019/20.

However, the final amount and more detail on how it will be applied to individual schools on the Island will not be clear until after the October 2017 census.

Welcoming last week’s announcement, the Isle of Wight’s MP says money is not the whole story when it comes to education and he has pledged to continue his campaign to get the Government to recognise the Island as a special case.

Opposition parties on the Isle of Wight says the new funding formula does not go far enough.

The Isle of Wight Council told Isle of Wight Radio:

“The overall Dedicated Schools Grant provisional allocations for the Isle of Wight are expected to add an increase of £1.4m in 2018/19 (1.7per cent) rising to £2.2m by 2019/20 (2.6per cent), to the current 2017-18 baseline figures. “In line with the DfE guidance and the proposed ‘soft’ implementation during the first two years, the local authority will continue to set a local formula working with the Isle of Wight School’s Forum (including consulting with local schools) on the distribution of this ring fenced funding over the autumn, ahead of school budget setting for 2018-19.”

“Historic”

MPs met at Westminster last week to debate the issue, which has been hailed as “historic” by Conservatives but condemned as a “real-time drop in funding” by Labour.

In a statement, Bob Seely said:

“This historic reform to an outdated and unfair way of funding education is welcome news and shows the Government is committed to better and fairer funded Island schools which will greatly benefit our children with millions of pounds in extra investment over the years to come. “It is also the delivery of a manifesto pledge to allocate money to schools of the basis of their individual needs and characteristics with a minimum spend per pupil built in. In broad terms, it means all schools on the Island will benefit from increased funding by an average of 3.1% with some schools receiving significantly higher at nearly 6%. “In addition to the amounts announced I will continue to campaign for Government to recognise the unique challenges on the Island to make sure that our schools get the support they need. “Money is not the whole story in education, but transparent and fair funding for our schools, meeting the needs of the 21st century, is a step forward to achieving better standards on the Island and beyond and I look forward to its implementation in April 2018.”

“Not enough”

The Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats said the money would only be enough to “fix a few leaks” and would not cover the resources required by schools. The party said:

“When you add in books, equipment, fixing aged old buildings the money quickly disappears. The Liberal Democrats costed a £7bn increase in school funding which would have given funding that schools really needed instead [of] giving drips of funding.”

“Far less than Labour pledged”

Isle of Wight Labour said:

“[The] announcement on the National Funding Formula follows years of pressure from the Labour Party as well as schools, teachers and parents across the country, forcing the Government to abandon millions of pounds in outright cuts to schools. “However, it does not go nearly far enough to meet the Tories’ own election promises and is far less than Labour pledged in our manifesto. For many pupils and schools, funding will fall in real terms between now and 2020, which comes on top of a £2.7 billion in real term cuts since 2015. “This funding for schools is coming from other cuts to education budgets. Only months ago, Ministers guaranteed that the healthy pupils’ fund would be protected – now it is being cut by over 75 per cent, and the Education Secretary can’t even tell us where else the axe will fall. “I note that Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders said “schools have already suffered huge cuts, and the additional funding is nowhere near enough to prevent further cuts.” Headteachers need real-terms budget increases, not political spin and recycled money.”

Comments

comments