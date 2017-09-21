Hovertravel has launched its new HoverCare initiative, supporting people who want to travel but find it difficult to health problems.

Scroll down for video

Staff demonstrated an age simulation suit to get an understanding about the challenges that people with physical disabilities face on a daily basis.

The suit – which costs £1,500 and belongs to Barclays – was taken to the Ryde terminal by bank’s Head of Customer & Client Accessibility, Kathryn Townsend for two staff training sessions.

VIDEO

The 20kg outfit uses weighted pads that strain key areas of the body to mimic physical restrictions such as head mobility, joint stiffness, loss of strength, reduced grip and less coordination.

Ear defenders and a range of goggles and safety glasses also copy impairments such as opacity of the eye lens, a narrowed field of vision and high-frequency hearing loss.

Hovertravel Managing Director, Neil Chapman, said:

“Hovercare basically a brand to create awareness about accessibility for all. “Our partners at Barclays have offered us this training that they do in their branches. “It is looking at all the different problems and disabilities people face and how we can help improve their experience with us. “It’s also part of our accessibility awareness month and we are looking at three key areas – services, information we provide and the facilities we have got. “This is about making sure everyone is aware about accessibility. We are an ageing population and it is vital that us – as an Island business – are ready to manage the challenges.”

Comments

comments