Isle of Wight Council has pledged its support to get Ryde Arena back into public use – and have condemned current tenant, AEW.

Councillors have agreed on a motion deploring AEW’s actions – claiming it had ‘failed to keep Ryde Arena in use at all times and shown a lack of attention to or concern for the needs of the local community’.

All 35 Councillors present also voted to confirm that the arena should be in use at all times.

The local authority is also denying BNY Mellon Trust (AEW’s parent company) use of the adjacent land until the issues show signs of being resolved.

The motion was carried during a Full Council Meeting yesterday evening (Wednesday).

Councillor Wayne Whittle said this is the overall message of the motion:

“We represent the residents of this Island – if they kick them they’re not going to get anywhere with the council.”

The Councillor for Ryde also said:

“We can’t tolerate this sort of behaviour from AEW or the people they represent any longer. That place is just sitting there empty, with all the equipment in there that would suit it to be open. It’s a sad situation.”

