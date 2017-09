Isle of Wight Day’s Songs of Praise (the unofficial but just as popular version) returns on Sunday (24).

It is being held at Cowes Enterprise College and will be compered by broadcaster (and former Isle of Wight High Sheriff) Alan Titchmarsh.

It starts at 4pm and tickets cost £2.50 per person. Fancy getting hold of one? The money goes to charity and they are available to order HERE.

