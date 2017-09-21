A mental health champion for the Isle of Wight has been appointed as the council looks to further improve support for sufferers.

Councillor Clare Mosdell will help implement the Island’s mental health challenge and wants input from local organisations and people living with the issue so they can help influence the initiative.

Cllr Mosdell was voted in at a meeting of the Full Council last night (Wednesday).

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s mental health services came under scrutiny in a report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) earlier this year.

Cllr Mosdell, who is also the cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said:

“This is an important role I feel privileged to take on and my priority is to be a strong voice for those in our community who need it. “As the new champion, I want to build on all the good work the council and partners are already doing on the Isle of Wight and then develop new approaches to establish the best way to improve mental health services within our community. “A vital part of this role will be meeting with groups and those living with mental health issues over the coming months, so I can listen and everyone can have a positive input. “Mental health is a massive challenge across the country and it continues to be in the spotlight. Just this week, major new research from the University of London has found 24 per cent of 14-year-old girls and 9 per cent of boys say they have feelings of depression. Many studies show that these young people could well suffer further mental health problems in later life. “This shows the council is making the right decision in focusing even more on this issue by taking part in the mental health challenge and I hope Island agencies and groups can work together to find solutions and improvements in the years to come.”

The move comes as the Government said earlier this year it wants to focus on improving mental health provision nationally, particularly for young people.

Comments

comments