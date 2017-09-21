Pedestrian Dies One Month After Binstead Collision

A man has died a month after he was involved in a collision near Ryde, prompting a police appeal for information.
Emergency crews were called to Binstead Road on 17 August, when a 69-year-old pedestrian from Ryde and a blue Audi A2 were involved in a collision.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries but despite treatment, says Hampshire Constabulary, he died on Monday.
Were you on Binstead Road at 9am on 17 August? Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or who saw either the car or the man walking prior to the incident.
If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference ‘44170309337’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.