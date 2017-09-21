One third of Britons – including more than half of 18-24 year-olds – think the cost of university is not worth it for people currently considering applying, a Sky Data poll reveals.

Just over half – 54% – say university it still worth it, but 35% now say that it is not. Among 18-24-year-olds, 53% say it is not worth it, while 39% say it is.

Among those who have already been to university, 76% said it was worth it, while 22% said it was not.

The gap was much smaller among younger people, however, with six in 10 of university attendees aged 18-34 saying it was worth it, compared with well over eight in 10 among older graduates.

Meanwhile, almost two thirds of the British public want tuition fees lowered or scrapped.

Some 63% want lower or no tuition fees, 34% want lower fees, while 29% would like them scrapped altogether.

One in five (20%) think they should stay the same as they currently are, while 3% think they should be higher.

Among Conservative voters, 50% want lower fees (34%) or no fees (16%), compared with 40% who would keep the fees as they are (34%) or raise them (6%).

Younger voters are perhaps unsurprisingly more likely to support lower fees, though most support such a move across every age group.

There is less support for cancelling debts for recent graduates, however, with 38% supporting such a move and 47% opposing it.

Sky Data interviewed a nationally representative sample of 1,688 Sky customers online 25-29 August 2017. Data are weighted to the profile of the population.

