A man and a woman have been charged with murder after an unidentified burned body was found in the back garden of a house in London.

A woman had described smelling a weird barbecue as she passed the Southfields property where the corpse was found.

Police said Ouissem Medouni, 40, and 34-year-old Sabrina Kouider have been charged with murder.

The body was too badly burned to establish the age and gender and a post-mortem will be held.

Detectives said they were first called to the Pulborough Road property, in southwest London, just before 6.30pm on Wednesday after reports of a fire and a body.

A body bag was removed from the property late on Thursday afternoon as forensics officers continued their work.

Police confirmed that two children have also been taken into care.

A woman who was passing by on Wednesday told the Press Association: I was going home at about 5.20pm and I smelled this really weird smell. It was like a weird barbecue was going on.

Medouni and Kouider will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates Court later.

