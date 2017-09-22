More work is planned for the site of the historic Hammerhead Crane in Cowes, for which planning consent is required.

The crane is a familiar site across Cowes and East Cowes, and in the last few months it has seen more movement than it has for decades.

It is currently being refurbished and as part of that ongoing work, consent is being sought to relocate a “switch gear”.

It is housed in a separate building and permission is wanted to demolish the building.

The grade two listed, 80-ton crane was installed by shipbuilder J.S. White in 1911 and is included on Historic England’s list of important buildings and structures.

