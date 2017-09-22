Diego Costa is a superior striker to the man who replaced him up front at Chelsea, Alvaro Morata, according to Phil Neville.

Chelsea announced on Thursday they had agreed a deal to sell Costa back to Atletico Madrid, with the player now set to have a medical in the Spanish capital and discuss personal terms with the La Liga club.

Costa refused to return to the Premier League champions’ Cobham training base this summer, instead remaining in Brazil in the hope that Atleti could strike a deal to bring him back to Madrid.

As a result, Chelsea splashed out a club-record fee to sign Morata from Real Madrid in July and the Spain forward has scored three goals – all headers – in his first five league matches.

However, if given the choice, Neville would still pick Costa, who netted 59 goals in only 120 games for the west London club.

I would rather have Costa than Morata in my team at this moment in time, to be honest with you, the former Manchester United and England defender told The Debate.

I think he is better suited to the English game – Morata has great potential, but if you were an opposition manager, you would rather be facing Morata than Costa.

He is a fantastic player, he scored goals and is someone you would think, ‘I’d love him in my team.’

Morata is different, he thrives off crosses. Costa you can stick him up there on his own, he will take on the whole of the back four, from the left back to the right back to the centre back. He will try and bully them all.

Whereas Morata is a little bit more cute in his movements, he thrives a little bit more on crosses, he keeps it pretty simple outside the box.

But the minute he comes into the box, I actually think he is a better finisher than Costa.

But if you were asking me as a central defender, I would hate to play against Diego Costa, I really would.

And Morata is someone who is good in the air, but he has not got that nasty character and streak that Costa has got.

o0M21yYzE6vrj4YBj1xENcx49MjfJdXo

(c) Sky News 2017: Diego Costa superior to Alvaro Morata up front for Chelsea, says Phil Neville

Comments

comments