Isle of Wight Day celebrations have been getting underway in East Cowes today (Friday).

Children from the Priory School, Queensgate Primary and the Studio School have joined forces to sing sea shanties at Holy Cross Catholic Primary.

In true Isle of Wight tradition, they’ve been singing sea shanties on the school playng field.

Some of the songs included Drunken Sailor, The Pirate Song and A Sailor went to Sea, Sea Sea.

Holy Cross Headteacher, Timothy Eccles, said:

“Events like this give us the opportunity to showcase the Isle of Wight and show how proud we are. “All the children are really getting involved and it’s our chance to put the Isle of Wight back on the map.”

Studio School Headteacher, Richard White, said:

“It’s part of our mission to share and show great the Isle of Wight is – and events like this re-affirm how important it is. “The Island has so much to offer. This just hits the mark in respect of bringing people together to have a celebration.”

It’s just one of a host of events to mark Isle of Wight Day which officially returns tomorrow (Saturday).

